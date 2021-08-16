Monday rain in Hatch meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(HATCH, NM) Monday is set to be rainy in Hatch, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hatch:

Monday, August 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 to 9 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F 6 to 15 mph wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 21 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.