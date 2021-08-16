Petersburg Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PETERSBURG, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Rain
- High 59 °F, low 51 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Light rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 60 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 63 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
