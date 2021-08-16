A cloudy Monday in Oblong today — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(OBLONG, IL.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Oblong Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oblong:

Monday, August 16 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 83 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 85 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 mph



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



