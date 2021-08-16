Weather Forecast For Eden
EDEN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0