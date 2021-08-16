Kimball Weather Forecast
KIMBALL, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 58 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Scattered rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0