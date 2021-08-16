Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Family discover new build has 177 faults including missing insulation and gap in door

By ( Image: Ryan Kirkaldy)
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

A couple who bought a new house for £379,000 say it has hundreds of problems that the developer hasn't fixed even two years on, leaving them stressed and worried.

Ryan Kirkaldy, 39, works in web design and development and lives with his partner, Natalie, and young son Jack.

The Kirkaldys moved into their new Devon home in March 2019 when Natalie was still pregnant, but soon realised their dream property was not what they'd been promised.

Ryan even spotted many of the issues when the house was still being built, but says developer Redrow promised him it would all be fixed by the time he moved in.

"It was catalogue of errors, it looked like a bombsite," Ryan said. "We noticed countless issues, we were assured everything would be fixed.

"We expected to move into a lovely home, and at first we did think that. But then you sit and look around and the rose-tinted glasses come off."

In fact the house was sold to the Kirkaldys with 177 faults, or 'snags', according to a survey done by snagging company Snagaroo in December 2020.

Are you having issues with your new build home? Get in touch: mirror.money.saving@mirror.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16cQyZ_0bSxeVIC00
The front door has a huge gap - making it a security risk ( Image: Ryan Kirkaldy)

Ryan says there could be as many as 400 separate issues with the home.

These include access to live wires, and a front door fitted so badly that it has a huge gap between the door and the frame - making it draughty and even a security risk.

"You can put your whole hand through a gap in the door," Ryan said. "If we weren't in a lovely area I'd be barricading it every night."

The house also has an uneven front garden, which means the front wall of the house is liable to get waterlogged.

If the garden were level, it would then cover vital air bricks needed for ventilation, Snagaroo found, many of which have been badly fitted.

The garden also has several trip hazards and broken brackets for drainpipes. It was also left with several huge boulders as big as a human head, bricks and broken glass.

The situation isn't much better inside the property.

The list of problems is too long to list, but includes pipes missing insulation, wobbly bannisters and ceilings that are not level.

The home also has numerous windows and doors that are wonky, either making them too hard to shut or too easy to open.

The house is also plagued with creaky floorboards, which Ryan says has been a nightmare - especially when trying to get a newborn child to stay asleep.

Further to that, a leaky windowsill in Jack's bedroom has let rain in and ruined scans of him in the womb, which had sentimental value to the Kirkaldys.

The house is also riddled with various stains, marks and jobs that have not been properly finished.

Ryan said the state of the house has taken up the couple's time and is affecting their mental health, especially with a newborn son.

"It has had a severe impact on us," he said. "The most stressful time of your life is having a newborn."

Ryan wants compensation for the hassle and for all the problems to be fixed, as well as an apology.

Redrow have accepted 60 problems from the Snagaroo report need fixing, but won't act on the rest.

The developer denies many of the snags listed, and says others are fine as they're acceptable by the standards of National House Building Council (NHBC) guidelines.

Redrow rejected other snags as the Kirkaldys did not report them within seven days.

Some tradesmen have been around to the property, but dozens of problems persist two years after the Kirkaldys moved in.

Redrow group resolution manager Peter Lewis said: “We have been trying to work with Mr Kirkaldy for nearly two years, including visits to his home from senior colleagues. We have identified and raised issues with the quality and nature of the report he commissioned, which was completed against the incorrect NHBC standards.

“Despite this, we have agreed to undertake repairs to a number of items that Mr Kirkaldy has raised, however we are still waiting for the customer to grant us access so that we may remediate these items.

“We have encouraged Mr Kirkaldy to utilise the NHBC’s free dispute resolution service where they will review any items in dispute and provide a review of the works against their approved standard, however Mr Kirkaldy has again refused this independent service.

"We remain committed to finding an agreeable resolution however if the customer will not utilise the dispute resolution service and nor will he provide us with access to carry out these works, we unfortunately cannot move forward and help him further.”

But Kirkaldy disputed Redrow's version of events, and said the couple has had "zero communication" from the developer.

Several emails seen by The Mirror from the Kirkaldys to Redrow staff have not been answered.

The Mirror also asked Redrow for any proof repair work had been agreed to Ryan's home, or for evidence Ryan had denied them access.

Redrow says it has sent plans for a repair programme to Kirkaldy, but he says he never received this.

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

385K+
Followers
81K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Build#House Building#Faults#Uk#Snagaroo#Nhbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Interior Designmarthastewart.com

Pocket Doors Are Making a Comeback—Discover Their Unique History

Invented during the Victorian era, these room-separating, disappearing doors seemingly vanished (literally) into a design abyss. Their resurgence says a thing or two about the death of the open floor plan. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase...
BicyclesPosted by
Gadget Flow

Carqon Classic electric family cargo bike has a range of 120 km and a child’s door

Take the kiddos for a ride in an eBike on the Carqon Classic electric family cargo bike. This luxurious eBike for families has a range of 120 km, so it’s great for longer trips. And the solid HDPE box has a door that’s easy to open and close. The transport box is also a safe and secure place for children to sit while an adult pedals. In fact, the box boasts three-point safety belts and room for an infant. What’s more, the Bosch engine is lightweight, compact, and super efficient. Additionally, you can even choose between belt or chain gear options. Even better, you get an impressively relaxed cycling experience thanks to the Carqon’s low center of gravity. Furthermore, the braking system is comparable to mountain bikes and speed pedelecs, letting you hit the road confidently. Finally, this eBike features lighting from the Axendo range from Spanniga for ideal visibility.
Interior Designbobvila.com

New Door Edges

I recently painted a new vinyl interior door, the edges roughed up after being painted. Should I sand them and apply another coat or is there a better way to seal the edges before I apply a coat of paint in order to get smooth edges?
Real Estate6sqft

$2M Bed-Stuy two-family is an art-filled beauty with laid-back outdoor space

Asking $1,995,000, this Bed-Stuy townhouse at 781 Putnam Avenue is set up as an owner’s duplex and an income-generating garden-level apartment. Though the home was built in 1901, it’s been completely restored and renovated, resulting in a beautiful backdrop for the current owner’s art and contemporary furniture collection. The rear deck and backyard have also been done with a creative sentiment, offering a laid-back oasis.
Animalsviralhatch.com

Family Pit Bull drags 7-month-old baby by the diaper and out of burning house

A tragedy is a terrible thing, and Latana Chai, a mother from California, knows all about tragedy having suffered a terrible blow recently. The most terrible and completely unexpected happened one day when she was at home with her seven-month-old baby girl Masailah. Masailah incidentally is about the size of...
SciencePosted by
WDBO

Severed human feet are washing up on North American beaches

At least 21 severed feet have washed up on beaches in the United States and Canada since 2007. Dr. Karan Raj, who says the detached feet -- most of which were still encased by shoes -- aren’t as big a mystery as one might think. “When a human corpse falls...
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

3 Bedroom Home in Flagstaff - $559,900

No HOA! Wide open space with a spectacular view. Level 2.5 acres with a Move in Ready 3 bedroom, 2 full baths. Split floor plan. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceiling and easy care flooring. Desirable, quality built sunroom with backyard access . Raised garden beds and a small fountain. Low maintenance landscape with attractive gravel within the privacy fenced backyard. Roof is only 1yr old and comes with a transferable warranty. The property perimeter is fenced as well. Horse set up with a corral, feed/tack storage and storage shed. Amazing mountain views. Spectacular sunsets. Room to build a dream workshop or barn. Potential for a home based business.
FacebookPosted by
Davenport Journal

An 81-year-old man who was forced out of his home in the forest after living in his man-made cabin off the grid for 27 years, has received a check for $180,000 to build a new home

David was arrested and jailed on July 15 for refusing to leave his cabin that sits in the woods, after being accused of squatting. While in jail the cabin he built along the river burned down leaving him in an even more desperate situation. As his story spread across the...
Belmont, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

Belmont Condo Building Evacuated After Cracks Discovered

BELMONT (CBS) – A seven-story condo building in Belmont was evacuated Friday afternoon after an engineering assessment found it had cracks on the upper floors. “I just looked up and I just noticed that it had gotten larger,” a resident named Kurra said. “It’s an old building so I just feel like had they been on top of it for all these years we wouldn’t be here.” Kurra notified her landlord of the crack in her sixth-floor ceiling in late July. Engineers came to inspect the building at 125 Trapelo Road, and on Friday, they deemed it unsafe, recommending everyone evacuate. Crack...
Egg Harbor Township, NJAtlantic City Press

3 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $552,000

This 100+ year old farm house is bursting with charm & just waiting for a new owner to give it new life! With approx. 2300+/- SF, the house has 3 large BRs, 2.5 baths; large yet cozy LR with woodburning fireplace & beautiful French doors connecting it to the kitchen; DR with a rounded beveled glass door & built-in china cabinets; & a kitchen with tons of potential to make it into any chef’s dream including a built-in butler’s pantry cabinet & French doors to the Solarium. Most of the floors thru-out the house are original wide-plank hardwood with wooden pegs & there are original exposed beams & floor joists in some areas. The ceilings in the LR & staircase are sandblasted, repurposed wood from the old guard rails along the original GSParkway & the handrail on the staircase was made from a horse and carriage harness. The owner built oversized closets in the BRs including a walk-in closet in the master which also has French doors with a Juliet type balcony overlooking the Solarium. One of the guest BRs has a staircase leading to the attic which is great for storage or could possibly be finished & made into a small play area. The home is situated on 6+/- acres of cleared farm land & includes several “out” bldgs inc. a 2-story barn, open garage, shed, & other 2 smaller structures. All buildings are serviced with solar panels (paid outright) which are free-standing away from the house and provide radiant heat and electric. Additional lots available. Contact LA.
Herrin, ILThe Southern

2 Bedroom Home in Herrin - $45,000

Tons of potential! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow has a brand new roof and new HVAC system. Lots of open space in the massive living room and dining area. There's additional room that can be used for a third bedroom. A large attached garage needs some TLC but could be used in many ways. There's a half bath already plumbed if you wanted to convert it into an apartment. Home comes with all the appliances and a few extras!
ScienceBBC

Graffiti to ward off evil found at Kibworth Harcourt mill

Centuries-old graffiti - including ancient carvings designed to ward off witches and demons - has been revealed at a listed mill. The marks were found at Kibworth Harcourt mill, in Leicestershire, parts of which date from at least 1711. The carvings, made by millers and others, were intended to ward...
Real Estatepittsburghmagazine.com

House of the Week: Model Home in Peters Township

A Heartland Princeton model PLUS model home, three sides are brick with a covered front porch. The home is located on an oversized lot with a large side yard. It includes a three-car garage and a level driveway. In the rear is a low-maintenance deck with a cathedral ceiling and a lower-level patio. Inside is an open floor plan with first-floor laundry and a 10×6 foot butler’s pantry between the eat-in kitchen and the dining room. There are cherry hardwood floors in the entry, dining room, kitchen, den and living room. The gourmet kitchen features granite countertops, a pantry and plenty of prep space. Also on the first floor is a 19×12 foot sunroom adjacent to the kitchen, a home office with built-in bookshelves. There is crown moulding and picture framing throughout the house. The daylight lower level is the ultimate place for entertaining with a built-in bar area, plenty of space for tv, movie watching or for a pool table. There also is a 12×11 multi-use room that could serve as an exercise room or a bedroom. The home also includes plenty of closet space and is in immaculate condition. It is located minutes from shopping and restaurants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy