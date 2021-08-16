Barcelona news: President Joan Laporta reveals extent of club's financial woes after Lionel Messi departure
It was known that the financial situation at Barcelona was quite bad, but nobody thought it was this bad. On Monday, president Joan Laporta held a press conference and painted a concerning picture of just where the club stands at the moment. Laporta, elected earlier in the year, said the club's debt has risen to $1.6 billion. Laporta blamed the previous administration and president Josep Bartomeu, saying the precarious situation was a result of both ridiculous financial management at the club and issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic,www.cbssports.com
