Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Barcelona news: President Joan Laporta reveals extent of club's financial woes after Lionel Messi departure

By Roger Gonzalez
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was known that the financial situation at Barcelona was quite bad, but nobody thought it was this bad. On Monday, president Joan Laporta held a press conference and painted a concerning picture of just where the club stands at the moment. Laporta, elected earlier in the year, said the club's debt has risen to $1.6 billion. Laporta blamed the previous administration and president Josep Bartomeu, saying the precarious situation was a result of both ridiculous financial management at the club and issues stemming from the coronavirus pandemic,

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Joan Laporta
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joanlaportafcb#Paris Saint Germain#Qu Golazo#Daily Cbs Soccer Podcast#Spanish#Psg#Athletic Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lionel Messi’s stunning new look with PSG after Barcelona exit

Lionel Messi has officially signed with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after his shocking exit from Barcelona. Now, fans get to see a first look of him in his new threads. With the sudden turn of events, it certainly feels weird to see the Argentine forward in a different jersey far from the usual Blaugrana colors. However, the deal is done and the legendary football star is now with PSG.
SoccerPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lionel Messi’s contract details with PSG, revealed

After days of anticipation, Lionel Messi has finally arrived in Paris to sign his two-year contract with PSG. The anticipation has been huge from fans, who are absolutely buzzing that Messi will now be a PSG player. Of course, we’re all interested to know how much he’ll get paid after...
NBAEntrepreneur

Not just Jeff Bezos! Michael Jordan will also earn a fortune with the arrival of Lionel Messi to PSG, see how much and why

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. Since the arrival of Lionel Messi to PSG was announced, it was known that it would cause several collateral effects. One of them was adding several million to Jeff Bezos' accounts, but the Amazon founder is not the only beneficiary. It was learned that the legendary NBA player, Michael Jorda n, will also earn a fortune thanks to the Argentine star.
UEFABleacher Report

Barcelona Announces €1.35B Debt Following Lionel Messi's Departure to PSG

Barcelona President Joan Laporta shed light on the club's financial woes Monday, saying its debt stood at €1.35 billion, which played a role in Lionel Messi's recent departure for Paris Saint-Germain after his new contract with Barca couldn't be finalized. ESPN FC's Alex Kirkland noted Laporta, who returned to the...
Soccerchatsports.com

More misery for Barcelona as Sergio Aguero 'is expected to be out until NOVEMBER with a calf injury' as Ronald Koeman prepares to start the new LaLiga season short of options up front after Lionel Messi's departure

Barcelona have been dealt another serious blow ahead of the new LaLiga season with reports suggesting Sergio Aguero will be out for 10 weeks with a calf injury. The Argentine striker moved to the Nou Camp on a free transfer from Manchester City earlier this summer but appears unlikely to make his competitive debut for some time.
Soccer90min.com

Ronald Koeman Rues Lionel Messi's Departure But Admits Barcelona are "Excited About This Season"

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has insisted his side are "excited" for the 2021-22 season, despite parting ways with Lionel Messi last week. The club announced that the Argentine would be leaving the club after it became clear they had no way of registering him ahead of the new season. The LaLiga giants are also struggling to find a way to register new signings Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, and Memphis Depay, but Koeman has claimed that the team is looking forward to the new campaign.
Premier Leaguewashingtonnewsday.com

Liverpool transfers: Saul Niguez’s arrival, Lionel Messi’s chances following Barcelona’s departure, and Ben Davies’ hints

Liverpool transfers: Saul Niguez’s arrival, Lionel Messi’s chances following Barcelona’s departure, and Ben Davies’ hints. The transfer market has opened following a remarkable 24 hours that saw Barcelona confirm Lionel Messi’s departure and Manchester City reveal Jack Grealish’s world-record-breaking signing. Since the arrival of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, Liverpool...
SoccerPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Top Club Confirmed Talks With Lionel Messi Amid Barcelona Split

Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed the club has made contact with Lionel Messi amid the forward's decision to leave FC Barcelona. ESPN reports PSG reached out to the six-time Ballon d'Or winner on Thursday (August 5) after Barcelona announced Messi didn't plan to sign a previously reported long-term contract extension.
Soccergoal.com

Lionel Messi's next club: Where will Barcelona legend transfer in 2021?

The Argentina superstar's future is still very uncertain after Barcelona announced that he would leave the club – so where will he go next?. Lionel Messi is leaving Barcelona after a combination of the club's financial difficulties and La Liga's financial fair play rules meant a contract could not be finalised.
Soccer90min.com

Lionel Messi's ultimate Barcelona teammate XI

Over Lionel Messi's 16 years as a Barcelona first teamer, it's safe to say that he played with one or two players who were pretty decent. It's no exaggeration to say that Messi has been part of some of the most famous club sides we have ever seen, and his return of 34 trophies and a bazillion individual honours should be all the proof you need of that.
MLSESPN

Real Madrid president denies 'any influence' over Lionel Messi's Barcelona exit

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has denied claims he had "any influence" on Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona. Messi was unveiled at Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday after joining the club as a free agent. Jaume Llopis, a member of Joan Laporta's board at Barcelona who resigned following Messi's departure, claimed...
SoccerESPN

Barcelona's Ronald Koeman says club must 'close the book' on Lionel Messi era

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman believes the club must "close the book" on the Lionel Messi era after their talisman left to join Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain. Messi, 34, signed a two-year deal with an option for a third year with Mauricio Pochettino's side on Tuesday, and Koeman said it had been a difficult journey for all involved as the Argentina superstar moved on from the club he joined as a 13-year-old in 2003.
Soccerchatsports.com

BB Podcast: Is Laporta the man to lead Barcelona’s post-Messi future?

This week on the Barca Blaugranes podcast, I chat about Lionel Messi officially being registered as a PSG player. Where does the blame fall if any and how does Barcelona adjust in the long term? Then spend some time talking about the active Barca roster ahead of the La Liga kickoff this weekend.

Comments / 1

Community Policy