Barcelona news: President Joan Laporta reveals extent of club's financial woes after Lionel Messi departure

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has insisted his side are "excited" for the 2021-22 season, despite parting ways with Lionel Messi last week. The club announced that the Argentine would be leaving the club after it became clear they had no way of registering him ahead of the new season. The LaLiga giants are also struggling to find a way to register new signings Sergio Aguero, Eric Garcia, and Memphis Depay, but Koeman has claimed that the team is looking forward to the new campaign.