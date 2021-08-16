3 ideas for jumping on Monday’s cloudy forecast in Ganado

(GANADO, TX.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Monday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a cloudy Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ganado:

Monday, August 16 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 76 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 79 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 78 °F Light wind



