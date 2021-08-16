4-Day Weather Forecast For Republic

REPUBLIC, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas of smoke then partly sunny during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 84 °F, low 44 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then areas of smoke overnight High 69 °F, low 39 °F 2 to 12 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Areas Of Smoke High 78 °F, low 42 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Areas Of Smoke High 79 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



