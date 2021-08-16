Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Au Gres, MI

Au Gres is in for a sunny Monday — jump on it!

Posted by 
Au Gres News Watch
Au Gres News Watch
 5 days ago

(AU GRES, MI) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Au Gres:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150aij_0bSxeDeM00

  • Monday, August 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Au Gres News Watch

Au Gres News Watch

Au Gres, MI
32
Followers
174
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Au Gres News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Au Gres, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon#Jump On It
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy