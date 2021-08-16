Weather Forecast For Marsing
MARSING, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
