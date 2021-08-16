Weather Forecast For Marsing

MARSING, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 94 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.