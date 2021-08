You don’t quite have to squint to find it, but Lithuania occupies an awkward spot on the European map. It is the southernmost of the three Baltic states, but its location is defined as much by the countries that spread out behind and below it as the Estonian and Latvian friends who sit above. The continent’s bete noir Belarus is its neighbour to the south-east, while Kaliningrad – the Russian exclave that exists as a wedge of territory at the top end of Poland – lies to the south-west. The Baltic region has often felt Moscow’s cold breath on its neck, but Lithuania is especially near to the beaks of the two-headed Russian eagle.