Weather Forecast For Duchesne
DUCHESNE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 61 °F
- 9 to 16 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0