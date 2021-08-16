Mandatory Vaccination Lands In Companies Around The World

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. When COVID-19 infections began blitzing meatpacking plants last year, no company’s workers bore the brunt of the pandemic quite like those of Tyson Foods, the enormous purveyor of chicken, beef, and pork. Some 12,536 of the company’s 120,000 total US employees have tested positive for the virus, and 39 have died from it, according to the news organization FERN—in both cases, more than twice the counts of any other meatpacking firm. Back in December, Tyson fired seven managers at an Iowa pork-processing plant after an investigation into claims that they had placed bets on how many workers would contract the virus.