Mandatory Vaccination Lands In Companies Around The World
In the last month alone, the number of job offers that require potential workers to be vaccinated has doubled in the United States, according to the job search portal Indeed. A dynamic that extends throughout the country as more and more multinationals impose mandatory inoculation among their workforces. Measures that resonate in the rest of the world, where many countries impose incentives and sanctions to promote immunization in the face of the advance of the variants of Covid-19.www.getmarketreport.com
Comments / 0