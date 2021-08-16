The Evil Geniuses – 100 Thieves Game 5 Plan That Just Fell Flat

Dignitas and Evil Geniuses took to the stage in the first game of the LCS Championships!. Today, the inaugural LCS Championships kicked off with a match between Dignitas and Evil Geniuses. Replacing the Summer Playoffs of the past, the Championship is where teams must prove themselves to take the title and a spot at the World Championship. Even though they won't be able to do it in front of a live audience in New Jersey, Evil Geniuses ("EG") and Dignitas ("DIG") were the first ones to battle on Summoner's Rift, and though this was expected to be a fairly one-sided matchup, both teams were eager to show what they're made of!