Wagner, SD

Monday has sun for Wagner — 3 ways to make the most of it

Wagner Post
 5 days ago

(WAGNER, SD) A sunny Monday is here for Wagner, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Monday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Wagner:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bSxdVFz00

  • Monday, August 16

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 68 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 69 °F
    • 10 to 20 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wagner, SD
With Wagner Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

