Hoopa Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HOOPA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
