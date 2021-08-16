4-Day Weather Forecast For Marlinton
MARLINTON, WV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of fog then patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 80 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0