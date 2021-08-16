New Town Daily Weather Forecast
NEW TOWN, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 100 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 100 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 84 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 68 °F, low 53 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0