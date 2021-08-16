Daily Weather Forecast For Red Lodge
RED LODGE, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- 9 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 85 °F, low 49 °F
- 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 57 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
