Lovell Daily Weather Forecast

LOVELL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 95 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 68 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, August 19 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 68 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.