Lovell Daily Weather Forecast
LOVELL, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 95 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 68 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 68 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
