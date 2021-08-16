Clayton Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CLAYTON, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 60 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 86 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
