Tornillo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

TORNILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 82 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 89 °F, low 70 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



