Tornillo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TORNILLO, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0