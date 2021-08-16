Weather Forecast For Eureka
EUREKA, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
