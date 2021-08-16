Weather Forecast For Campo
CAMPO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 89 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
