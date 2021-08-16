Weather Forecast For Campo

CAMPO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 93 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 20 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 89 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 83 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.