Conrad Daily Weather Forecast

CONRAD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 89 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 55 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
