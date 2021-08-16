Conrad Daily Weather Forecast

CONRAD, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 89 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 25 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Light rain likely during the day; while rain overnight High 62 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 23 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Light rain likely during the day; while slight chance of light rain then mostly cloudy overnight High 55 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 67 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



