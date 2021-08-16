Lyman Daily Weather Forecast
LYMAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy Smoke
- High 86 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy smoke during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 54 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 70 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
