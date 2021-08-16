To Lead Is to Serve Others

One of the most confusing aspects of relationships is learning to show how we care in appropriate ways. We have heard about the 5 love languages and been told by many researchers and scholars about all the ways communication challenges us in love. Yet, I sit with clients every week who are trying to understand why relationships – of all types – are hard and confusing. If all the books are followed, then relationships should be easy, right? Wrong! There is an inherent problem in taking all of the books at face value. These self-help books tend to talk about what people desire or how people want to love and communicate. There is a clear gaping hole in the approach. We must understand what our role in every relationship is.