To Lead Is to Serve Others
One of the most plaguing questions for top performers is, if I’m a high achiever then why am I not happier?. We all know people who have been successful and yet they still seem to live with so much unrest, so much stress and so much anxiety. Perhaps, at times, you have been one of those people? So many of us achievers struggle to find peace, purpose and happiness in spite of the fact that we have been able to acquire money, status and influence.www.success.com
Comments / 0