Two Ways to Keep Your Family Secure With the Right Mortgage

Homeownership in the U.S. has always been tied to the "American Dream"—beautiful lawn, white picket fence, and all the accoutrements of comfortable living that one could want. Unfortunately, that ideal is harder to attain for a large portion of the population. For people living in a low-income household, it's hard not to feel like you're completely priced out of the housing market. Yet thanks to some public and private low-income mortgage options, the dream of homeownership doesn't need to feel as out of reach as it may seem.