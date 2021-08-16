Cancel
Two Ways to Keep Your Family Secure With the Right Mortgage

By Jo Garner
realtytimes.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Financial independence is the ability to live from the income of your own personal resources.” Jim Rohn. It’s a secure feeling, owning your own home with an affordable payment so you and your family can enjoy living life together. It’s a feeling of satisfaction knowing that as the value on your home goes up, and the balance on the mortgage gradually gets paid down, you are building wealth for yourself and those you love.

Comments / 0

Person
Jim Rohn
#Fha Mortgage#Mortgage Loan#Fixed Rate Mortgage#Mortgage Lender#Fha#Millennials#The Federal Reserve#Fed
