Hot and humid start to the week....much needed rain just around the corner

A HOT and humid start to the work week. Not quite record heat but not too far off. Mid 90s will be common through Wednesday. A storm system with an associated cold front will bring us much cooler weather by weeks end ALONG WITH some much needed rainfall. In fact, this has to be the FIRST time this summer where 3 of our long range models all agree on widespread rain across the entire state!! I've attached the European, American and Canadian computer models to show how the models all agree on much needed rainfall through next Wednesday. A little bit of something for everyone over the next 10 days. Summer heat and humidity, much needed rainfall and cooler 70s!!