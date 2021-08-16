Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Hot and humid start to the week....much needed rain just around the corner

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA HOT and humid start to the work week. Not quite record heat but not too far off. Mid 90s will be common through Wednesday. A storm system with an associated cold front will bring us much cooler weather by weeks end ALONG WITH some much needed rainfall. In fact, this has to be the FIRST time this summer where 3 of our long range models all agree on widespread rain across the entire state!! I've attached the European, American and Canadian computer models to show how the models all agree on much needed rainfall through next Wednesday. A little bit of something for everyone over the next 10 days. Summer heat and humidity, much needed rainfall and cooler 70s!!

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid#Summer Heat#Just Around The Corner#European#American#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Late But Much Needed Rain! Is More On The Way?

All of North Dakota got some well overdue rainfall. By no means is this a drought fixer but it helps for sure! Fargo, Hector International Airport recorded 1.29" of rainfall while most of the rain fell just to our east and northeast. Grand Forks coming in at just over an inch. The legend on the map is a little small and hard to see so ill try and blow it up and attach it as a second image. ( Yellow represents .75-1.0", while red is closer to 2" and dark red is 3-4").
Lewistown, MTLewistown News-Argus

Cold front delivers much needed rain

The past few days have been a stark contrast from the past three months weather-wise. Most of the area received over an inch of rain since Wednesday, when a cold front moved into the area. “A pressure ridge that was keeping us hot and dry shifted to the east and...
Environmentrestorationnewsmedia.com

Hot, humid days to stick around

The heat and humidity show no sign of easing off in the Wilson Times area. A heat index in the mid- ... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
Environmentwymt.com

Hot temperatures stick around into next week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The heat is back and plans to stick around into the next work week. A few stray showers could offer some relief from those hot temperatures. We stay under partly cloudy skies through tonight. The majority of us remain dry, but there could be a stray shower or two. Low temperatures will fall into the upper-60s.

Comments / 0

Community Policy