Canadian Daily Weather Forecast

CANADIAN, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 88 °F, low 67 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 91 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 25 mph



