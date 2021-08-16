Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Punching In: Labor Enforcement Agenda Rests on Democratic Bill

bloomberglaw.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBen Penn: It’s becoming clear that the Democrats-only reconciliation legislation is the likeliest path for the Biden administration to beef up labor agency enforcement. proposal to increase fiscal 2022 dollars on worker protection agencies won’t necessarily get approved through the regular appropriations process, with Democrats holding slim majorities in both chambers. The bipartisan infrastructure bill the Senate passed last week was silent on U.S. Labor Department spending, despite financing many new construction jobs that would hand DOL an expanded enforcement mandate.

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Relations#Labor Rights#U S Department Of Labor#Labor Law#Democratic#Democrats#Senate#U S Labor Department#Dol#Republicans#Gop#Nlrb#Activision Blizzard Inc#The White House#Eeoc Chair#Bloomberg Law#Select Task Force
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsSFGate

Senate Democrats pass $3.5 trillion blueprint for Biden's agenda

Senate Democrats took a major step toward the biggest expansion in decades of federal efforts to reduce poverty, care for the elderly and protect the environment, passing a $3.5 trillion budget framework that opens the way for President Joe Biden's economic agenda. The party-line 50-49 vote marks an abrupt reversal...
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

A Monumentally Important Democratic Spending Bill

Congress is currently technically in recess, but the jockeying inside the Democratic Party over spending priorities hasn’t abated. After the Senate voted to pass a trillion-dollar infrastructure bill early last week, dozens of progressive Democrats in the House threatened to vote against it unless Congress also passes a broader bill encompassing serious efforts to tackle poverty, inequality, and climate change. Last Wednesday, the Senate voted to advance that broader measure. Two days later, a group of moderate House Democrats warned that they will withhold their backing of the larger bill unless Speaker Nancy Pelosi first allows a vote on the infrastructure bill. Pelosi, for her part, is calling the House back early, on the week of August 23rd, to vote on the broader spending resolution.
Presidential Electionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

EDITORIAL: Democrats can't let GOP control voting agenda

Aug. 8—The Democrats must use their slim majorities in the U.S. House and Senate to pass voting reform legislation. They should not let Republicans use the filibuster to block those efforts. If Democrats fail to act, they risk millions of voters being disenfranchised in a 2022 election that will determine control of Congress in the second half of President Biden's term. They also invite the possibility of state-level Republicans attempting to steal the election should the country see a close presidential race in 2024.
Congress & CourtsWenatchee World

Moderate House Democrats add to division over Biden agenda

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Nine moderate Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives threatened on Friday to withhold support from a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that represents one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities, until a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan is signed into law. In the latest sign of division...
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Senate Democrats Unveil $1 Trillion Health Care Agenda for Fall

Senate Democrats laid out an ambitious plan to expand public health insurance programs Monday, with a price tag that could hit more than $1 trillion. Democratic leaders released text of their budget resolution, setting up President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion economic plan. Roughly a third of that plan will consist of expanding Medicare’s benefits and lowering the program’s eligibility age, extending the Obamacare expansion achieved earlier in the year, expanding home and community-based care programs, and preparing for the next pandemic, according to a memo released Monday.
Minnesota StatePosted by
POLITICO

Minnesota GOP ‘in ruins’ after shocking scandal

Less than a year ago, Minnesota looked every bit a swing state. Donald Trump was pouring millions of dollars into his campaign there, after nearly flipping the state in 2016, Republicans were making inroads in the ancestrally Democratic Iron Range. In the Twin Cities suburbs, nervous Democrats feared protests following the police murder of George Floyd could turn some voters to the GOP.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

Do You Want Kamala Harris To Be President? It Might Happen Soon

Here's how her Presidency might impact the state of Texas. In a recent tweet, Sen. Rick Scott (The GOP Campaign Chairman) made a statement that caused a lot of debate around the country. "After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office, or has the time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?"
Enterprise, ALDaily Beast

MAGA Rep Who Boasted About Defying Pelosi’s Mask Rule Gets COVID—but Still Won’t Mask Up

Contracting COVID-19 isn’t stopping U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) from protesting mask mandates, even as his home state has run out of ICU beds in the latest pandemic wave. “I just don’t believe in mandates from the federal government,” Moore told The Daily Beast from his farm in Enterprise, Alabama on Saturday. “If I died of COVID yesterday, I wouldn’t want to force my beliefs and opinions on anyone.”
Congress & Courtsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Petitions Seems To Be A Hit

Stimulus Check petitions have become viral over time. As the days pass by, the demands for recurring payments increase. Petitions and letters have been hurled at the government. Despite reluctance from the government, the petitions did not lose their momentum. The people continue to support them. Keeping in mind the current covid situation in the country, a new check is indeed needed. There have been two major petitions that have gained particular momentum. The petition introduced by Rep. Ilhan Omar has been backed by several lawmakers. Another online petition has gained vast support from the people. Let us look into the details of both the petitions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy