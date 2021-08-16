4-Day Weather Forecast For Canisteo

CANISTEO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 76 °F, low 64 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 79 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.