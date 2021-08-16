4-Day Weather Forecast For Canisteo
CANISTEO, NY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly cloudy then chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 74 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
