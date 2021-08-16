Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Wim Wenders Sounds Rallying Cry for Cinema in Face of ‘Existential Crisis’ Posed by Pandemic, Streaming

By Christopher Vourlias
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15xk0M_0bSxbJhF00

Wim Wenders says cinema is facing an “existential crisis” brought on by the coronavirus pandemic and the rise of streaming services, urging film lovers to “fight” for movie theaters, and calling on his fellow filmmakers to rise to the challenge at a time when their voices are needed more than ever before.

“[The pandemic] made me realize how much responsibility we have as filmmakers, and that this crisis that the whole of humanity is going through is also a task for us filmmakers,” he said, speaking to Variety at the Sarajevo Film Festival .

Wenders is at the Bosnian fest this week to accept an honorary Heart of Sarajevo Award in recognition of a lifetime’s achievement in film. “I think no other city in the world could have a heart as a symbol,” he said of the Bosnian capital. “It’s a city that embodies gentleness, and a kindness to communicate between cultures, and to be open. I think Sarajevo has that spirit, and you feel it in the festival.”

Wenders received his award on opening night before the world premiere of “Not So Friendly Neighborhood Affair,” the latest feature from Academy Award-winning Bosnian director Danis Tanović (“No Man’s Land”). He described the open-air screening – his first at a film festival since the start of the pandemic – as “a refreshing, beautiful experience,” adding: “I realized how much we all miss the movie experience in a theater, and that we all have to fight for this to continue.”

A founding member of the European Film Academy, which he led for more than two decades, and a pioneering figure of the New German Cinema movement, Wenders has long been a passionate advocate for the art of cinema – something he feels is threatened by the rise of streaming services and the shuttering of movie theaters across the globe.

“I think it’s all up to us to insist that this culture and this form of experience and this way of living continue, because it is something that is really enriching our lives,” he said. “It depends on us to fight for it and make sure that if we have a choice, that we rather go to the movie theater than the comfortable streaming thing at home, which is not such a great experience after all.”

Wenders expressed his dismay at how swiftly the coronavirus pandemic accelerated the already fast-moving trend toward streaming.

“These 18 months made us get used to – much quicker than we anticipated – the idea that there are other ways to see movies, and we all got used to streaming services,” he said. “I see films on streaming services. I don’t watch them together with other people. And I have not as good a memory of all these films than those films that I actually saw together with others…. It’s a different experience, and therefore, it doesn’t really hold onto you.”

The Sarajevo festival’s retrospective on the long, celebrated career of the German director is highlighting the work of the Wim Wenders Foundation, a non-profit organization established in 2012 to make the director’s extensive archive of cinematic, photographic, artistic and literary work permanently accessible to the public.

Since 2014, the foundation has been digitally restoring Wenders’ films, using the proceeds from their distribution to finance the expensive and painstaking work. “All the movies belong to that foundation,” said the director. “In a way they belong to themselves, they take care of themselves. Everything they make in distribution worldwide – and some of these films are still in demand, and some have become cult movies so to speak – they can take care of themselves.”

On Sunday, Wenders presented a digitally restored version of “The Million Dollar Hotel” at Sarajevo’s National Theater, where U2 frontman Bono made a surprise appearance. The Irish rock star, who co-wrote the script with Nicholas Klein and has producer credits on both the film and soundtrack, presented the movie at the Sarajevo Film Festival more than 20 years ago.

Along with “Hotel,” whose restoration was completed just two months ago, the Wim Wenders Foundation has restored some 20 films from the director’s extensive catalog, including “Alice in the Cities,” which screened in Sarajevo on Saturday night.

“It was unusable,” Wenders said. “The negative was so damaged you couldn’t print it anymore. It took us almost a year to restore it. But now it looks like it’s new. It looks better than ever before. And so the films are now equipped to survive me, which is a good feeling.”

Wenders made his feature directorial debut more than 50 years ago, with the black-and-white “Summer in the City,” shot on 16mm stock by long-time collaborator Robby Müller. Born in Düsseldorf in the dying days of World War II, the German director is reflective on how cinema has provided a guiding light for mankind, especially in its darkest hours.

“If you look at the history of cinema, it’s always been very helpful…in all the crises after the First and Second World War, and the Great Depression,” he said. “Cinema has always been a helpful tool. And cinema has always thrived in these crises and afterwards to remind us what we’re here for and how to live and how to live better and to be responsible for the planet. And I think cinema has a great task in this way in the near future.”

He continued: “We also live through a crisis of truth on the planet right now. The idea of truth is also an endangered species. And filmmakers…have a great task to give people back a certain confidence and an idea that truth exists, and that we are able to tell true stories, and that we are not all dependent on all the fake stuff we get showered with through the internet.”

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

28K+
Followers
37K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wim Wenders
Person
Bono
Person
Robby Müller
Person
Danis Tanović
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sarajevo Film Festival#Existential Crisis#Pandemic#Art#Bosnian#Academy Award#The European Film Academy#New German#National Theater#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
MoviesVariety

Battered but Not Broken: Movie Theaters Anxiously Hold Out Hope For Late Box Office Rebound

When the Broad Theater, an independently owned cinema in New Orleans, reopened in April after being shuttered for 13 months, business came back with a bang. Moviegoers, desperate to see a film that wasn’t preceded by hours of scrolling on Netflix in search of something to watch, filled the art house for screenings of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski’s suspenseful sequel “A Quiet Place Part II” and A24’s awards darling “Minari.”
MoviesVariety

‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Hacks’ Are Among Cinematography Emmy Nominees With Very Different Tones But Same Visual Goal

This year the single-camera half-hour cinematography race pits action-packed episodes against tense drama and dark comedy. Despite the drastic tonal differences between series and their sometimes out-of-this-world settings, the goals of DPs on their nominated episodes were common: capturing theater-grade quality images to allow audiences stuck at home amid a pandemic a chance to escape. For example, “Made for Love” implemented a shallow depth of field to put the audience in the main character’s POV when she made her own daring escape from her locked-down house, while “The Mandalorian” relied on a lot of camera movement to make viewers feel like they were in the center of the action of a chase sequence, and “Servant” found new ways to ramp up the suspense even with the action primarily taking place in one location. At the heart of it all, collaboration between department heads was vital to the success of such storytelling.
MoviesScreendaily

Sarajevo 2021 opens with Wim Wenders award, Danis Tanovic world premiere

The 27th Sarajevo Film Festival kicked off last night (August 13) with German filmmaker Wim Wenders receiving the Heart of Sarajevo honorary award. “The eyes are a precious instrument, but the most important organ of a filmmaker is his heart,” said Wenders, to an audience in the city’s National Theatre.
Public HealthNo Film School

Denis Villeneuve Says the Enemy of Cinema Is the Pandemic

Cinema is losing its battle with COVID-19. It's no secret that COVID is killing the box office. (Please go get vaccinated. I love movies.) But it's hard to even know how bad the effects of COVID will be on the industry as a whole. One of the major worries right now is that Hollywood is losing so much money because of it that they will constrict after the pandemic is over and take fewer chances.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Edinburgh Film Festival CEO Ken Hay on Overcoming the Pandemic and the Future of Cinema

With public health laws, travel regulations and COVID variants rapidly changing every day, putting together this year’s Edinburgh Intl. Film Festival has been no easy task. But with 2020’s edition of the festival having been cancelled due to the pandemic, the team behind the EIFF were determined to forge ahead despite lacking a creative director (incoming creative director Kristy Matheson starts next month) and without even knowing whether, when push came to shove, the event would be able to go ahead. Fortunately, the (celestial, if not Hollywood) stars aligned and the EIFF has opened this week to a hungry and responsive...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Pietro Marcello Kicks Off French-Language Feature Debut ‘Scarlet’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pietro Marcello, the critically acclaimed Italian filmmaker of the Venice prize-winning “Martin Eden,” has just started shooting “Scarlet” (“L’envol”), a French-language drama set in Northern Normandy. Orange Studio has acquired international sales rights to the film which will be distributed in France by Le Pacte. Charles Gillibert, whose Paris-based outfit CG Cinema previously delivered award-winning films such as Deniz Erguven’s “Mustang” and Leos Carax’s “Annette,” is producing “Scarlet” with Avventurosa and Rai Cinema in Italy, in collaboration with Ilya Stewart (Hype Film) and Antonio Miyakawa (Wise Pictures). Marcello penned the script with his regular screenwriting partner Maurizio Braucci (“Gomorra”), as well...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Gaspar Noé’s ‘Vortex’ Sells to Utopia Following Acclaimed Cannes Debut (EXCLUSIVE)

Gaspar Noé’s “Vortex,” an acclaimed meditation on mortality told entirely in split-screen, has sold to Utopia. The deal is for North American rights and comes on the heels of the film’s debut at this year’s Cannes, where it was greeted with a standing ovation and critical acclaim. Eric Kohn of IndieWire compared to movie to the Oscar-winning “Amour,” writing that the drama about an aging couple in a Paris apartment is “the most sensitive and accessible work from a filmmaker for whom those descriptors rarely apply.” Indeed, Noé has carved out a career for himself as something of a cinematic provocateur,...
MoviesScreendaily

BFI London Film Festival adds Jane Campion’s ‘The Power Of The Dog’

Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog has been selected as the American Express Gala at this year’s BFI London Film Festival (LFF, October 6-17). The film will receive its UK premiere on Monday, October 11 at new LFF Gala venue the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre. Campion and key cast are expected to attend.
MoviesNME

‘Censor’ review: violence, gore and video nasties in Thatcher’s Britain

First-time feature director Prano Bailey-Bond makes an incredibly confident horror debut with a film that’s packed with ideas, unforgettable images, and thrums with a love for the genre. Censor is set in 1985, when Margaret Thatcher was in power, the country was in turmoil, and ‘Video Nasties’ were making the nation panic that anybody could become a murderer if they happened to watch the wrong movie. The Video Nasties were a group of horror movies so named because their content – extreme violence, gore, graphic sex – was considered too corrupting for public eyes, so they were duly refused certification by the BBFC. The country had a genuine fear that horror could inspire copycat killings. It was up to the censors to protect us. The film centres on one such censor. If film can corrupt us, Bailey-Bond asks, why wouldn’t it corrupt them?
Moviesthefilmstage.com

First Trailer for Sundance Highlight El Planeta

Comparisons abound—Frances Ha and Eric Rohmer seemingly closest at hand, Martín Rejtman if you want to dig a bit deeper—but it’s the pleasure of discovering a new voice that runs through El Planeta, the directorial debut of artist Amalia Ulman. Sketched in a kind of brevity per its wit but photographed with patience and depth—speaking literally on the latter, per those excellent black-and-white images—it proved a potent antidote to much of its Sundance brethren, and right now is maybe just what’s needed as a particularly dire summer movie season winds down.
MoviesScreendaily

Sarajevo directors assess 2021 festival, region's new film and TV academy

Pushing forward with an in-person 27th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival has been a “brave” and successful decision, according to festival director Mirsad Purivatra and co-director Jovan Marjanovic. “Two years [without a festival] would be a disaster,” says Purivatra. “I thought it was reasonable to invest and be brave...
Moviesimdb.com

An American Werewolf in London at 40: John Landis’s crafty creative peak

The 1981 horror-comedy has endured as a result of its gnarly effects and goofy comedy but it’s the film’s surprising restraint and satirical humour that remains most impressive. Forty years on from its release, An American Werewolf in London is not a film best remembered for its subtlety. John Landis’s...
MoviesEscapist Magazine

The Pandemic Streaming Revolution Is a Failure

At the start of the pandemic, it seemed like streaming and simultaneous day-and-date release models might be the future. After all, the major studios had been pushing in that direction for about a decade. In 2010, Disney had made a big show of shortening the theatrical window for Alice in Wonderland. In 2011, Universal had pushed for a simultaneous streaming release for Tower Heist before being forced to back down by theaters. Studios were getting greedier, with Disney reportedly squeezing theaters for a higher share of the profits (and very favorable terms) on films like Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi.
Moviesalbuquerquenews.net

Cinemas will not have to compete with streaming, says AMC and Warner

LEAWOOD, Kansas: During an earnings call, AMC CEO Adam Aron announced that AMC and Warner Bros. have struck a deal to have the studios' movies remain exclusive to theaters for 45 days, instead of being immediately available digitally. This also means that Warner Bros. won't be making its 2022 movies,...
Moviesbostonhassle.com

FANTASIA INTERVIEW: Director Phil Tippett on ‘MAD GOD’

The animation and SFX legend talks his long-gestating stop motion opus. Part of Hassle film editor Oscar Goff’s continuing coverage of the 2021 Fantasia International Film Festival – click here to follow along!. Even if you’re not familiar with his name, you’re almost certainly familiar with the work of Phil...
Moviesnerdreactor.com

JAPAN CUTS: The Great Yokai War: Guardians (妖怪大戦争 ガーディアンズ) Review

Takashi Miike. A director known for his bloody cult classics such as Ichi the Killer and Audition. Yet, in 2005, Miike looked to create a movie for kids with the fantasy adventure, The Great Yokai War. The original film was a star-studded rollercoaster movie that featured a kid leading a team of friendly yokai (Japanese demons) to destroy the forces of evil. Sixteen years later, Miike is back in the director’s chair and directing The Great Yokai War: Guardians, the follow-up to this Amblin-style fantasy adventure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy