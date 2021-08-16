Weather Forecast For Davenport

DAVENPORT, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight High 91 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 26 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight High 76 °F, low 52 °F 13 mph wind



Wednesday, August 18 Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



