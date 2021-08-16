Weather Forecast For Davenport
DAVENPORT, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny then haze during the day; while haze overnight
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight
- High 76 °F, low 52 °F
- 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 18
Areas of smoke during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
