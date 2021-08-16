Weather Forecast For Hawthorne

HAWTHORNE, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Smoke High 101 °F, low 70 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Haze then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 100 °F, low 62 °F Windy: 35 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



