4-Day Weather Forecast For Oakridge
OAKRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 88 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0