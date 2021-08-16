4-Day Weather Forecast For Borrego Springs
BORREGO SPRINGS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 108 °F, low 85 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 107 °F, low 85 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 81 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 75 °F
- Light wind
