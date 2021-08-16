Weather Forecast For Onalaska
ONALASKA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Partly sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- 5 to 13 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 72 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight
- High 80 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
