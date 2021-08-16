4-Day Weather Forecast For Haskell
HASKELL, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 87 °F, low 72 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
