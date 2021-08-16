Wilton Weather Forecast
WILTON, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
