Carrabelle Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CARRABELLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while tropical storm conditions expected overnight High 82 °F, low 78 °F Light wind



Tuesday, August 17 Tropical storm conditions possible during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 78 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 76 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



