Townsend Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TOWNSEND, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 81 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 57 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Thursday, August 19
Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
