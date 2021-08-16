Townsend Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

TOWNSEND, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas Of Smoke High 94 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 28 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Areas of smoke then haze during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 81 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 31 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain overnight High 57 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 23 mph



Thursday, August 19 Slight chance of light rain then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of light rain overnight High 70 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.