4-Day Weather Forecast For Colfax
COLFAX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Haze then sunny during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 56 °F
- 9 to 16 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 76 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
