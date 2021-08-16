4-Day Weather Forecast For Colfax

COLFAX, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Haze then sunny during the day; while haze then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 56 °F 9 to 16 mph wind



Tuesday, August 17 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 76 °F, low 48 °F Windy: 22 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Slight chance of light rain during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



