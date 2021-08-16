Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Avalon, CA

Avalon Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Avalon News Beat
Avalon News Beat
 5 days ago

AVALON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DedfZ_0bSxZPk700

  • Monday, August 16

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 17

    Patchy Fog

    • High 74 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 18

    Patchy fog then cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Thursday, August 19

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Avalon News Beat

Avalon News Beat

Avalon, CA
10
Followers
195
Post
502
Views
ABOUT

With Avalon News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avalon, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Hollywood, MDPosted by
Hollywood (MD) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Hollywood

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hollywood: Saturday, August 21: Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, August 22: Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, August 23: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day;
Hemingway, SCPosted by
Hemingway (SC) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Hemingway

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hemingway: Saturday, August 21: Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, August 22: Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, August 23: Chance of
Ridgeley, WVPosted by
Ridgeley (WV) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Ridgeley

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ridgeley: Saturday, August 21: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Sunday, August 22: Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms
Maxton, NCPosted by
Maxton (NC) Weather Channel

Daily Weather Forecast For Maxton

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Maxton: Saturday, August 21: Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Sunday, August 22: Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and
Gray Court, SCPosted by
Gray Court (SC) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Gray Court

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Gray Court: Saturday, August 21: Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Sunday, August 22: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the
Detroit, MIPosted by
Motor City Metro

Detroit Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Detroit: Saturday, August 21: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, August 22: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Monday,
Calabash, NCPosted by
Calabash (NC) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Calabash

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Calabash: Saturday, August 21: Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, August 22: Patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Monday, August 23: Chance of
Carnesville, GAPosted by
Carnesville (GA) Weather Channel

Carnesville Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Carnesville: Saturday, August 21: Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Sunday, August 22: Patchy fog then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered
Cornelius, ORPosted by
Cornelius (OR) Weather Channel

Cornelius Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Cornelius: Saturday, August 21: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, August 22: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Monday, August 23: Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Tuesday,
Williamston, NCPosted by
Williamston (NC) Weather Channel

Williamston Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Williamston: Saturday, August 21: Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Sunday, August 22: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while
Burgaw, NCPosted by
Burgaw (NC) Weather Channel

Burgaw Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Burgaw: Saturday, August 21: Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight; Sunday, August 22: Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight;
Posted by
ATL Daily

Atlanta Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Atlanta: Saturday, August 21: Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight; Sunday, August 22: Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then
Ecorse, MIPosted by
Ecorse (MI) Weather Channel

Weather Forecast For Ecorse

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Ecorse: Saturday, August 21: Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight; Sunday, August 22: Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight; Monday,

Comments / 0

Community Policy