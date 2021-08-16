Avalon Daily Weather Forecast
AVALON, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 76 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy Fog
- High 74 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Patchy fog then cloudy during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 73 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
