Ben Affleck Celebrated His Birthday Without Jennifer Lopez

By Tessa Petak
In Style
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut don’t worry, he and Lopez are planning an “out-of-town” trip. Ben Affleck rang in his 49th birthday with his kids and no Jennifer Lopez in sight. But don't worry, they'll soon be celebrating the way they know best: a trip. On Sunday, the Gone Girl star was spotted with...

J Lo's Pink-Diamond Engagement Ring From Ben Affleck Is Reportedly Worth Almost $12 Million Today

Now that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance, bets are high for whether J Lo still has her pink 6.1-carat diamond engagement ring from 2002. After meeting and falling in love on the set of Gigli, Ben proposed to Jennifer with the Harry Winston sparkler that was then valued at $1.2 million and called one of the rarest stones in the world. "It's the most magnificent thing I've ever seen. I still look at it and kind of marvel at it, you know?" Jen told Diane Sawyer during an interview. "He was like, 'I just wanted you to have something that nobody else would have.'" According to her former publicist Rob Shuter, Jen has never returned the ring, reporting to Access Daily, "If things move forward with these two, gosh, she's already got the most beautiful ring I've seen."
Michael Strahan & Eddie Murphy's Ex-Wife Niki Were Once Engaged but Their 6-Year Romance Failed — Here's Why

Some may not remember, but Michael Strahan and Eddie Murphy's ex-wife Niki Murphy were once a Hollywood power couple, but the relationship failed. Here's the reason why. In 2007, Michael Strahan started dating Niki Murphy, and the couple has nine kids between them. A prior marriage for Niki was with Eddie Murphy, while Strahan was previously married to Jean Muggli.
Matt Damon Seemingly Hints Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Relationship Is 'True Love'

After Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirmed their relationship on social media over the weekend, Affleck's good friend Matt Damon has seemingly been given the green light to comment on the duo's rekindled relationship during the press tour for his film Stillwater, which recently stopped by SiriusXM. "You're very happy for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez," co-host Jess Cagle told the actor, joking, "I know you love getting asked about that."
Alex Rodriguez, Melanie Collins continue relationship on Ibiza vacation

Alex Rodriguez and Melanie Collins may be “just friends” for now, but a relationship between them sure seems to be budding. The NFL on CBS reporter was photographed hanging out with A-Rod for the former baseball player’s birthday in St. Tropez during the week. Page Six reported that they were told the pair are just friends for now. But the way they have kept going suggests there may be something more to it.
How Jennifer Garner Feels About Her Ex Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's ‘Serious’ Relationship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled relationship has become Hollywood's most all-in, public romance of the summer. As the two continue their European vacation in Italy this week, Entertainment Tonight got an update from a source about how Lopez and Affleck feel about each other now — and how their exes Marc Anthony (Lopez's ex-husband) and Jennifer Garner (Affleck's ex-wife) feel about their “serious” relationship.
Jennifer Lopez Wore the Ultimate Date-Night Dress on Another Internet-Breaking Outing

Relationships may come and go, but little black dresses will forever be a date-night staple. While celebrating her 52nd birthday in Saint-Tropez with ex-turned-current boyfriend Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez wore quite the classic Dolce & Gabbana dress featuring a midi length, square neckline, and long sleeves, which perhaps proved she is impervious to weather. Her accessories — pearl-adorned platform heels and a rose-printed box bag — were also by the Italian luxury brand. J Lo completed the sexy outfit with a few gold necklaces of varying lengths.
Alex Rodriguez secretly likes Jennifer Lopez’s ex-Instagram fiancée’s post

Alex Rodriguez secretly likes Jennifer Lopez’s ex-Instagram fiancée’s post. Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 52nd birthday on Saturday, and Alex Rodriguez sent her some love. Jennifer Lopez’s sister, Lynda Lopez, celebrated her birthday by posting a selfie with her on Instagram and writing a long message expressing her love for the...
Jennifer Aniston celebrates joyous family news

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Aniston and her family who are celebrating some happy news this week. It has been revealed that the Friends star's niece Eilish Melick, 24, and her husband Sean Nebbia, 26, have welcomed a baby boy, making her a great aunt!. Taking to Instagram, Jennifer's...
Why Jennifer Garner Doesn't Regret Her Marriage To Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck were once one of Hollywood's most beloved couples. Sadly, the two announced their plan to divorce in 2015 just one day after their 10th wedding anniversary and one month after reports surfaced that Affleck was allegedly having an affair with the family nanny. (Garner told Vanity Fair in 2016 that they had been "separated for months" before the nanny rumors.)
Alex Rodriguez Dissed Ex Jennifer Lopez on His Latest IG Story?

Alex Rodriguez just thrown some love and massive praise to his ex-wife's way, despite her brother having sued him. Some surmised it's his way of dissing his ex Jennifer Lopez, who's now in the loving arms of her old flame, Ben Affleck. Could Alex Rodriguez being so public about his...

