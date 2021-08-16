Manchester Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MANCHESTER, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 78 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
