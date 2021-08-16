Weaverville Weather Forecast

WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 93 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 29 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight High 87 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 95 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.