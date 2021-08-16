Weaverville Weather Forecast
WEAVERVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 93 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then haze overnight
- High 87 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 95 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
