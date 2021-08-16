4-Day Weather Forecast For Roundup
ROUNDUP, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas Of Smoke
- High 99 °F, low 62 °F
- 3 to 16 mph wind
Tuesday, August 17
Areas of smoke during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 91 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 17 to 23 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 62 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 72 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0