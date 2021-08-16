Daily Weather Forecast For Malad City
MALAD CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Monday, August 16
Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight
- High 96 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 17
Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while haze then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 93 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 18
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 73 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 19
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
