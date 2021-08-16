Daily Weather Forecast For Malad City

MALAD CITY, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Monday, August 16 Areas of smoke during the day; while haze then areas of smoke overnight High 96 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 17 Haze then areas of smoke during the day; while haze then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 93 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, August 18 Chance of Rain Showers High 73 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Thursday, August 19 Chance of Rain Showers High 72 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.